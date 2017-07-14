SWAC Media Day: Alcorn goes for East four-peat as favorite, JSU’s youth movement

By: Tyler Greever Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJTV) – Both Fred McNair and Tony Hughes are entering their second seasons as head coaches at Alcorn and Jackson State.

Yet both face some different challenges. McNair is trying to get the Braves to their fourth straight SWAC Championship Game. Hughes is trying to deal with a roster with a lot of new faces to get the Tigers to their first winning record since 2013.

Click the video above for WJTV 12 Sports Director TJ Werre’s report from SWAC Media Day on how both are preparing for all of this as the season approaches.

