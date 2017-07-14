United States Marine Corps releases identities of 16 fallen service members

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Marine Corps released the identities of the 16 service members killed in a Monday crash in Leflore County.
- Cpl. Collin J. Schaaff, 22, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
- Cpl. Daniel Baldassare, 20, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
- Sgt. Joshua M. Snowden, 31, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
- Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman, 26, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion
- Sgt. Joseph Murray, 26, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion
- Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Lohrey, 30, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion
- Sgt. Owen Lennon, 26, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
- Sgt. Talon Leach, 27, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion
- Sgt. Julian M. Kevianne, 31, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
- Sgt. Chad Jenson, 25, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion
- Staff Sgt. William Kundrat, 33, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion
- Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox, 28, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion
- Gunnery Sgt. Brendan C. Johnson, 45, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
- Gunnery Sgt. Mark A. Hopkins, 34, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
- Capt. Sean E. Elliott, 30,with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
- Maj. Caine Michael Goyette, 41, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452