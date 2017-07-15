Butler “felt all kinds of ways” as restricted free agent this off-season

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s been an intriguing off-season for two-time Super Bowl champion and New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler.

The Vicksburg High School alumnus was a restricted free agent and caught the interest of the New Orleans Saints, even visiting the team at one point.

There were reports that the Patriots and Saints were discussing a trade for Butler, but ultimately, he stayed in New England. After the upcoming season, the Pro Bowl and All-Pro corner will be an unrestricted free agent.

Click the video above to hear how Butler was feeling during all this process as well as how his impending status as an unrestricted free agent in 2018 affects his motivation.

Butler was at Vicksburg High on Saturday morning hosting a third edition of his football camp.