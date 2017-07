RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people left the scene with major injuries after a head-on collision between vehicles on Jerusalem Church Road in Rankin County.

One of the drivers had to be recovered from the vehicle via the jaws of life. That driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The other driver was taken from the scene via ambulance. There has not yet been any confirmation on the status of both drivers.

Accident reconstruction teams are working to determine the exact cause of the crash.