Saint Joseph alum wins $25,000 scholarship

MADISON, Miss (WJTV) — Bria Paige, an alumna of Saint Joseph Catholic School in Madison, has been named a recipient of a 2017-2018 Beyonce Formation Scholar and will receive a $25,000 scholarship.

The Beyonce Formation Scholars commemorates the one-year anniversary of “Lemonade,” Beyonce’s critically-acclaimed and globally-lauded album. The Formation Scholars award encourages and supports young women who are bold, creative, conscious, confident and unafraid to think differently.

Paige is a rising junior at Spelman College and graduated from Saint Joseph in 2015.

Dena Kinsey, principal of Saint Joseph, says, “We are so excited for Bria. Bria is a fabulous example of the kind of hard-working, dedicated students St. Joe graduates every year.”