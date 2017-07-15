Saint Joseph alum wins $25,000 scholarship

By Published:
MADISON, Miss (WJTV) — Bria Paige, an alumna of Saint Joseph Catholic School in Madison, has been named a recipient of a 2017-2018 Beyonce Formation Scholar and will receive a $25,000 scholarship.
The Beyonce Formation Scholars commemorates the one-year anniversary of “Lemonade,” Beyonce’s critically-acclaimed and globally-lauded album.  The Formation Scholars award encourages and supports young women who are bold, creative, conscious, confident and unafraid to think differently.
Paige is a rising junior at Spelman College and graduated from Saint Joseph in 2015.
Dena Kinsey, principal of Saint Joseph, says, “We are so excited for Bria.  Bria is a fabulous example of the kind of hard-working, dedicated students St. Joe graduates every year.”

