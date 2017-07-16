70 pound turtle released back into the wild

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 70 pound alligator snapping turtle named Tred was released this afternoon. Members of Central Mississippi turtle rescue let the turtle go into a safe area near Highway 25.

Last year around this time they found Tred broken and bleeding on a highway. But after a year of vet visits and love and compassion from the rescue team, he was able to recover enough to make it out on his own in the wild again.

This team of turtle rescuers works solely off of donations.If you would like to help turtles like Tred you can visit there website by clicking here.