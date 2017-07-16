Breaking: JPD looking for suspect in Grocery Store burglary

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police responded to an overnight burglary at the Food Depot grocery store on Terry Road.

Deputies are looking for a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis with a Mississippi tag that reads, MCF 781 in connection with the burglary.

We’re told the Mercury has damage to the vinyl roof.

We’re working to get more information on what was taken from inside the store.

Please contact the Jackson Police Department if you know anything about the crime or see the car. Pictures of the vehicle are attached.

