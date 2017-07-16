Children give handmade crosses to Jasper County Sheriff’s Department

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received special gifts from Antioch Baptist Church youth group.

The department posted on its Facebook on Saturday, the children made crosses and presented them to the department.

The post goes on to read, “I can never express how much this touched my heart.” It ends with this Bible verse: “Train up a child in the way that he should go and when he is old he will not depart from it,” Proverbs 22:6.

Deputies gave the children a tour of the facility.