Family remember’s Helen Harrion 3 years after her death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Today marks three years since Helen Harrion was murdered outside of her Jackson home.

Harrion’s body was found 11 hours after she was killed in her Kingsroad Avenue home in July 2014. The Hinds County coroner said her neck was snapped…her body had cuts from being dragged out of a window…and it was possible she was sexually assaulted. 29-year-old Alonso Stewart was arrested and charged with capital murder plus attempted burglary.

Family and friends gather in what once was her home every year on this day. One of her daughters, Pamela Harrion says, “everybody here gets together every year, to remember her and we want everyone to know that we love her and we’re still hurting.”

Harrion’s daughters say she was more than just a mother or grandmother to their children. She was a light that shined through all of their darkness, and still does. Another one of her daughters, Melanie Harrion Johnson says, “her love just resonates from us to our kids to our husbands our spouses, our families out aunts uncles,even our friends and our loved ones.”

Harrion’s family filed a lawsuit against the city of Jackson accusing unnamed officers of not following emergency response protocol which they believe led to her death, “We are one family and we want justice.”

The family says their lawsuit is still pending, but they say they aren’t giving up.