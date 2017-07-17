Dates set for vote to decide union at Nissan plant in Canton

Related Coverage Rally starts union push at Nissan Motor plant in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Elections dates have been set for workers at Nissan Motor Co. in Canton to decided if United Auto Workers will represent them.

The election will be held on August 3 and August 4.

Some workers favoring the union say collective bargaining would improve pay and working conditions. Nissan management opposes the UAW, saying it would hurt the Canton plant’s economic competitiveness.

Nissan said they encourage its employees to educate themselves on UAW representation to make an informed decision before voting.

“In Canton, Nissan technicians enjoy pay and benefits that are among the best in Mississippi, a safe work environment, and a history of job security that exceeds UAW-organized plants,” said Rodney Francis, HR Director at Nissan Canton. “Our success has been built upon the direct relationship we have with employees. Given the UAW’s history of strikes, layoffs and plant closures, it is clear that their presence could be harmful.”

Nissan said they would post election voting times and locations for the vote.