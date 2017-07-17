Driver partially ejected, suffering life threatening injures

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One driver is being treated for life threatening injuries after colliding with an 18-wheeler Sunday morning.

A section of Highway 28 West was shut down because of road blockage.

On the scene, Calhoun and Soso Volunteer Departments responded to the accident.

“They found that an SUV and a crude oil tanker 18-wheeler had collided, partially ejecting the driver of the SUV,” said Caleb Worrell with the Jones County Fire Council.

According to reports, firefights used extrication tools to free the driver from the SUV.

Worrell added, the injured driver was taken to Forrest General Hospital for emergency treatment of his life threatening injuries.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was examined by first responders on the scene.

The cause of the accident is unknown.