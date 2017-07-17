Eliminating blighted properties in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An organization is working with the Secretary of State’s Office and The City of Jackson to eliminate blighted properties in the capital city.

Revitalize Mississippi held a news conference Monday on Sears Street. The founder, Dr. Jim Johnston, talked about ways to tackle the problem.

WJTV learned that officials and Revitalize Mississippi want to sell blighted lots to an individual and then the state would reduce the price of how much it costs to demolish the property.

“The state, with all of its budget and all the other things we have to do, we can’t just show up, and the demolish houses and what not,” Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said. “We don’t have the funds for it or the inclination for it. Revitalize Mississippi came up with a plan.”

“Blight is a cancer, and it is spreading rapidly in the city,” said Johnston. “It requires rapid therapy, or we’re going to lose.”