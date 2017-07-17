Hinds County gets new Ambulance Bus

Published:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County has a new Ambulance Bus equipped with some of the latest technology.

The Board of Supervisors revealed the AmBus Monday. It will be used to transport people with non-life threatening injuries.

The State Health Department provided a kit to make it possible to retrofit the AmBus and The Hinds County Central Repair Department provided the skills and labor to transform the bus into the Am Bus.

The bus was donated to the county by the school district.

Officials said the AmBus could equip 12 patients on backboards with additional space for a few ambulatory patients.

 

