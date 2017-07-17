K9 Officer recovering after getting slammed

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Warren Co. K9, Soldier, is recovering after getting hurt on the job.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says the dog was injured when Thomas Wilkerson body slammed him.

Pace says Wilkerson ran from authorities during a traffic stop. Soldier and his handler, Rick McDaniel, were sent to help arrest the suspect.

Authorities say when the dog went to chase Wilkerson, he got injured.

The dog was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies say the incident hasn’t broken his spirit.

“That means he has heart,” explained McDaniel. “That means I have more confidence in my K9 now then I had in the beginning.”

Wilkerson was arrested and charged with assault against an officer and assault against a K9