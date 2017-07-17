Man arrested for domestic assault in Jones County

Charles Godwin (Photo: Jones County Sheriff's Department)

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — A man is arrested in Jones County for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said 27-year-old Charles Godwin is charged with domestic aggravated assault.

Deputies went to South Central Regional Medical Center Saturday to respond to a possible assault. They said the victim told them her boyfriend, Godwin, hit her several times and tried to stranger her.

She said the incident happened after they had a verbal argument.

His bond was set at $5,000 and was ordered not to contact the victim.

