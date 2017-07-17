Man charged in death of 3-year-old in Meridian

WJTV Published:
Joshua Salovich (Photo: Lauderdale County Detention Facility)

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) — A judge denied bond for a man charged in connection with the death of a toddler in Meridian.

Sgt. Dareall Thompson of Meridian Police said Joshua Salovich was arrested Saturday.

Thompson said Salovich confessed that he beat the child after she didn’t recite her numbers correctly.

Salovich was initially charged with felony child abuse, but the charge was upgraded to capital murder when the 3-year-old died.

Thompson said the incident happened over the weekend. Salovich appeared before a judge Monday.

