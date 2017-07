RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Highway Patrol is on the scene of multiple accidents on I-20 near mile marker 62 in Rankin County.

MHP said one person is in critical condition. The crashes on the eastbound side of the interstate.

WJTV 12 is working to get more information about the crashes. We will provide updates as we get them.

@MississippiDOT multiple accidents on I 20 eastbound in Rankin Co near mm62. One in critical condition. Will update as info comes in: — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) July 17, 2017