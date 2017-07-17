ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a few wanted suspects.
These people will be on Mississippi’s Most Wanted:
- Frederick Yernell White is wanted for contempt of court for the charge of false identity/fraudulently. White’s last known address was on Mt. Carmel Drive in Natchez.
- Mercy Marie Davis is wanted for contempt of court for the charge of false identity/fraudulently. Davis’ last known address was on Mt. Carmel Drive in Natchez.
- Tira LaShay Davis is wanted after being indicted for contributing to the neglect of a child. Davis is wanted for Old Washington Road.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.
MS Most Wanted
