JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Marshals are looking for a man who is wanted for sexual battery and kidnapping.

Authorities said the Jackson Police Department wants Larry L. Washington.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest, in this case, would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

Washington is 5’6 and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone with information to help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link