Several agencies aiding with recovery efforts of Marine Corps plane crash

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and other agencies are still using their resources to help with the recovery process of the Marine Corps plane that crashed last week.

For anyone who wants to give non-cash donations, you can deliver them to North Greenwood Baptist Church that is located at 615 Grand Boulevard on in Greenwood, MS 38930.

The KC-130T aircraft crashed July 10, killing 16 service members.

MEMA said the United States Department of Defense, the United States Marine Corps is ib chargeof the crash investigation, recovery of the plane and its contents.

Below is an updated list of the state agencies, departments, and organizations providing resources:

MEMA :

Multi-Agency Coordination Team (MAC-T) deployed to Leflore County.

Mobile Command Trailer deployed for on-site command center.

Five industrial field tents & generators deployed as cooling stations for recovery operations.

MS Dept. of Public Safety :

Bureau of Investigations – Assisting with collection and storage of plane debris.

Assisting with collection and storage of plane debris. Highway Patrol – Providing perimeter security of the crash sites.

Providing perimeter security of the crash sites. Bureau of Narcotics – Documenting and classifying recovered debris.

– Documenting and classifying recovered debris. U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) – Documenting and classifying recovered debris.

MS Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries :

Assisting the Marines in drone and personnel searches of aircraft debris. Once located, the department has been geo-tagging the items for collection and classification.

MS Dept. of Environmental Quality :

Working in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the USMC to ensure safe and effective cleanup of the crash sites.

Salvation Army :

Partnering with the Southern Baptists Association in Greenwood to provide three meals per day to those assisting with recovery operations.

Other local churches in the area are providing snacks, drinks and volunteers to help serve food.

MS Dept. of Animal Health :

MS State University has deployed its mobile veterinary clinic to support the search for debris; The U.S. ATF requested K-9’s to assist in the debris search.

The State Emergency Operations Center will continue to monitor the situation and requests for resources for this incident.

For any questions regarding non-cash donations to drop off at North Greenwood Baptist Church, call Pastor Jim Phillips at 662-392-3474 or Leflore County Emergency Management at 662-299-2600 .