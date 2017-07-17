Several arrested in prostitution bust in Jackson

Jackson Prostitution bust
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Nearly a dozen people are arrested in connection with a prostitution bust in Jackson.
Jackson police arrested 10 people over the weekend during an undercover operation in the Capitol Street area.
Below are the list of charges for each suspect:
- Richard Roscoe,42, charged with Prostitution Solicitation
- Lorenzo Stanford,33, charged with Prostitution Solicitation
- Aaron Gillum, 26, charged with Prostitution Solicitation
- Travis Austin, 24, charged with Prostitution Solicitation
- Donnie Grubbs, 62, charged with Prostitution Solicitation
- Kenneth Robertson, 57, charged with Prostitution Solicitation
- Bobby Felder, 37,charged with Prostitution Solicitation
- Alfred Yates, 57,charged with Prostitution Solicitation
- Ronald Battle, 69, charged with Prostitution Solicitation
- Kenny Parimon, 47, charged with Prostitution Solicitation