Several arrested in prostitution bust in Jackson

Jackson Prostitution bust

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Nearly a dozen people are arrested in connection with a prostitution bust in Jackson.

Jackson police arrested 10 people over the weekend during an undercover operation in the Capitol Street area.

Below are the list of charges for each suspect:

  • Richard Roscoe,42, charged with Prostitution Solicitation
  • Lorenzo Stanford,33, charged with Prostitution Solicitation
  • Aaron Gillum, 26, charged with Prostitution Solicitation
  • Travis Austin, 24, charged with Prostitution Solicitation
  • Donnie Grubbs, 62,  charged with Prostitution Solicitation
  • Kenneth Robertson, 57, charged with Prostitution Solicitation
  • Bobby Felder, 37,charged with Prostitution Solicitation
  • Alfred Yates, 57,charged with Prostitution Solicitation
  • Ronald Battle, 69, charged with Prostitution Solicitation
  • Kenny Parimon, 47, charged with Prostitution Solicitation

