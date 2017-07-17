Several arrested in prostitution bust in Jackson

Jackson Prostitution bust View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Aaron Gillum Alfred Yates Bobby Felder Donnie Grubbs Kenneth Robertson Kenny Parimon Lorenzo Stanford Richard Roscoe Ronald Battle Travis Austin

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Nearly a dozen people are arrested in connection with a prostitution bust in Jackson.

Jackson police arrested 10 people over the weekend during an undercover operation in the Capitol Street area.

Below are the list of charges for each suspect:

Richard Roscoe,42, charged with Prostitution Solicitation

Lorenzo Stanford,33, charged with Prostitution Solicitation

Aaron Gillum, 26, charged with Prostitution Solicitation

Travis Austin, 24, charged with Prostitution Solicitation

Donnie Grubbs, 62, charged with Prostitution Solicitation

Kenneth Robertson, 57, charged with Prostitution Solicitation

Bobby Felder, 37,charged with Prostitution Solicitation

Alfred Yates, 57,charged with Prostitution Solicitation

Ronald Battle, 69, charged with Prostitution Solicitation

Kenny Parimon, 47, charged with Prostitution Solicitation

Kenny Parimon-47, charged w/ Prostitution Solicitation, Poss. Cocaine/paraphernalia, weekend undercover operation in the Capitol St. area. pic.twitter.com/JfPYpqEnyD — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) July 17, 2017

Ronald Battle-69, charged w/ Prostitution Solicitation during weekend undercover operation in the Capitol St. area. pic.twitter.com/IgwabM3czI — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) July 17, 2017

Bobby Felder-37 and Alfred Yates-57, charged w/ Prostitution Solicitation during weekend undercover operation in the Capitol St. area. pic.twitter.com/8di2mgmHeZ — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) July 17, 2017

Donnie Grubbs-62 and Kenneth Robertson-57, charged w/ Prostitution Solicitation during weekend undercover operation in the Capitol St. area. pic.twitter.com/HlsQ6h5kVu — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) July 17, 2017

Aaron Gillum-26 and Travis Austin-24, charged w/ Prostitution Solicitation during weekend undercover operation in the Capitol St. area. pic.twitter.com/NRJOLtzMjH — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) July 17, 2017

Richard Roscoe-42, Lorenzo Stanford-33, charged w/ Prostitution Solicitation during weekend undercover operation in the Capitol St. area. pic.twitter.com/F8S6TjHDJH — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) July 17, 2017