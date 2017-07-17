Woman charged with embezzlement in Jones County

Krista Duke (Photo: Jones County Sheriff's Department)

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman is arrested for embezzlement by deputies in Jones County.

The sheriff’s department said 25-year-old Krista Duke is charged with the crime.

She accused of embezzling in excess of $7,000 from two local businesses over the past several months.

The victim told law enforcement officers that Duke had embezzled funds and that there were other discrepancies.  Several pieces of evidence were submitted to investigators.

Duke was taken into custody on Sunday. Her bond was set at $5,000, and she was released her on her own recognizance.

