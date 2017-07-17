Woman wanted by U.S. Marshals for accessory to Walthall County murder

Published:
Ashley Alford

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force needs help searching for a wanted fugitive.

Law enforcement officers are looking for Ashley Harvey Alford. She is wanted for accessory after the fact of murder in Walthall County.

Alford is also known as “Lil Mamma,” officials said. She is 5’3 and about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest would be eligible for a reward up to $2,500.

Anyone with information that could help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.

 

