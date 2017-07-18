1 wanted for questioning in McComb; 2 injured in shooting

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — McComb Police are looking for a person to question about a shooting that left two people injured.

Officers are searching for 32-year-old Perry Denail Chester.

Officers said Saturday around 11:15 p.m., two people were shot between Beech Street and Earl Street.

One of the victims was shot multiple times in the stomach. The second person was shot multiple time in his leg.

Anyone who has information about the shooting or Chester’s whereabouts, contact the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3214 or CrimeStoppers at 601-684-0033.