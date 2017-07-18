2 sentenced for early release prison scam

By Published:

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two Copiah County natives are sentenced in a jail scam for allegedly taking the money of an inmate’s relative.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 29-year-old Jabarius Neal and 38-year-old Tiffany McVane pleaded guilty for defrauding a woman.

Hood said Neal and McVane defrauded a Copiah County resident of $5,000 in an early release prison scheme.

A judge sentenced Neal to 10 years for conspiracy and false pretense. McVane received two years for the charge of conspiracy.

“We appreciate Judge Pickard for putting these defendants behind bars for their unacceptable crimes,” said General Hood. “Their scheme to obtain money from the victim who was innocently attempting to assist a relative is wrong and will not be tolerated.”

The pair told the victim that State Representative Gregory Holloway sponsored a program that would facilitate the early release of an elderly incarcerated relative for a fee of $5,000.

The victim paid the fee and subsequently contacted law enforcement when she realized that the “early release” program did not exist.

Neal and McVane were arrested in November 2015.

