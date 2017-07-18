7-year-old shot on Greenview overnight in Jackson

7-year-old shot while riding in truck in Jackson. Driver stopped on Terry Rd. for help. Picture: Jackson Police Dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police say a 7-year-old girl was shot overnight on Greenview Dr.

7-year-old shot while riding in truck on Greenview Dr.

Commander Tyree Jones with the Jackson Police Department says the girl was in a truck when someone fired shots into it.

The driver of the truck stopped at the Church’s Chicken on Terry Road for help.

We’re told the 7-year-old is currently in stable condition.

Police say a 3-year-old was also in the truck at the time of the shooting. The 3-year-old was not hurt.

Commander Jones tells us they have detained and questioned someone for the shooting. The official arrest and charges for that person should be coming soon, according to JPD.

This is breaking news. We will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.

