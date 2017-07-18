Allstate employees help build Habitat for Humanity home

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An insurance company and some of its employees are getting their hands dirty to help transform a Jackson community.

Some employees of Allstate Insurance from nine different offices are helping out with a Habitat build.

The group teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to build a house on Bishop Street.
Tuesday was the first day of building, and they made a lot of progress.

“It’s so exciting to have the homeowner here because she’s seeing her house actually take shape and we are just really pleased that Allstate is offering these hands in the community grants and we can take part in,” said Allstate Agent Sherrye Lacour.

