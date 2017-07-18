Athletes, coaches from Ole Miss & MSU visit patients at Batson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Athletes from two universities visited Batson Children’s Hospital Tuesday.

Ole Miss Head Coach Hugh Freeze made his stop this morning.

Mississippi State Head Coach Dan Mullen stopped by the hospital in the afternoon.

“I wanna use my platform to give back to the community in some ways,” said Gabe Myles, a wide receiver for MSU. “I can’t figure out too many ways to give back to these kids. It’s wonderful and anytime I can I just love to give back.”

“You know they get to look around the locker room, look at each other and see how fortunate they are and the opportunities they have been given in life and hopefully they all band together and take advantage of those opportunities,” Mullen said.

“Everybody goes through trials and difficult times at one time or another, but when you see these families that are battling with issues far greater than what you’re going through it kind of puts things into perspective for you,” said Freeze.

Here's Gabe Myles singing with one of the patients. Her song of choice is 'Baby' by Justin Bieber pic.twitter.com/PiBM9M09RT — TJ Werre (@TJ_WJTV) July 18, 2017

Student-athletes from @HailState are spending time with some kids at Batson Children's Hospital this afternoon pic.twitter.com/uY5JZgsojB — TJ Werre (@TJ_WJTV) July 18, 2017