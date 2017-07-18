AT&T offers wireless internet to 15 Mississippi counties

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – AT&T says it’s now serving parts of 15 Mississippi counties with a fixed wireless internet service aimed at rural residents.

The Dallas-based company says the service relies on cell service from a nearby tower captured by a professionally mounted antenna. It can provide download speeds of up to 10 megabytes per second. The service may not support certain kinds of internet activities.

AT&T rolled out the service in eight southern states, saying it hopes to reach 133,000 locations in Mississippi and 1.1 million nationwide by 2020.

Counties in Mississippi now served are Amite, Attala, Choctaw, Clarke, DeSoto, Jefferson, Kemper, Lawrence, Neshoba, Marion, Panola, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Wilkinson and Winston.