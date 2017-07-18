Freeze, Mullen and MSU players visit Batson Children’s Hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For most college football programs, practice for the upcoming season starts at the end of the month. With summer winding down, both Ole Miss and Mississippi State spent some of their free time with patients at Batson Children’s Hospital.

Rebels head coach Hugh Freeze made his stop early Tuesday morning. Later in the afternoon, Dan Mullen and some of his players, as well as some from the basketball, soccer and volleyball teams, made the trip to Jackson.

Click the video above to hear from Freeze, Mullen and MSU wide receiver Gabe Myles about what it means to visit the hospital.