Hub City Service Dogs Dog Days 5K

Join us on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, for the Third Annual Dog Days 5K & 2 Mile Walk! This is a great event for the whole family that benefits the Hub City Service Dogs program.

The 5K and Two-Mile routes will both start and finish at Kamper Park (1700 E Hardy St. in Hattiesburg), at 7:30 a.m. This is a pup-friendly race, with water stations for both runners and canines along the route. All dogs are required to be on a fixed leash. The route will take participants through the Avenues of Hattiesburg, a quaint neighborhood with a shaded path. Community volunteers, as well as clients of Hub City Service Dogs, will be there to cheer you along the way! The race will end at Kamper Park, with a post-race festival for both race participants and their pets.

Registration will be available until Aug. 25 at $25 per participant. The price will increase to $30 the day of the race. Registration includes a technical shirt if registered by Aug. 15. Medals will be given to the top male and female overall in the 5K & 2 Mile event, with and without a dog. Additionally, awards will be given in the following age divisions (with and without dogs):

12 and under // 13-17 // 18-22 // 23-27 // 28-32 // 33-37 // 38-42 // 43-47 // 48-52 // 53-57 // 58-62 // 63-67 // 68+

The event will also include a Run-By Dog Pageant (to be identified during the run and walk by participant’s BIB number) Categories for the pageant include Coolest dog, best dressed, best parent/pooch pair, super dog, best diva dog and hottest hound.