Jackson Police looking for suspect responsible for a deadly double shooting overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are searching for the person responsible for a deadly double shooting that happened sometime after 10 Monday night.

Officers responded to a shooting at Leonard Ct. and Mill St.

Police say 26 year old Demonte West was killed by a gunshot wound to the head. 58 year old, Terry Hooker is in critical condition at UMMC.

This is the Capital City’s 32st Homicide for 2017.

Commander Tyree Jones with JPD says they are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses at this time.

Police believe they shooter got away in a gold Chrysler or a green expedition.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

If you have any information please call JPD.