CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at GameStop.

Officers were called to the store around 12:37 p.m. to respond to the incident.

We’re told the robber flashed a gun and then stole about $1,200 from the store.

Police released a surveillance photo of the person they are looking for at this time. Anyone who can help identify the person in the photo, contact police or call Crime Stoppers.