MBN agents seize $175K worth of ice; 1 arrested

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A McLain man is jailed after law enforcement officers seized about $175,000 worth of ice.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy said agents arrested 43-year-old Marcus Ladell “Spud” Moody Monday.

Agents had a search warrant for Moody’s home. The found 11 pounds of the smokeable form of methamphetamine, which is known as ice.

Seven weapons were also seized along with more than $2,200 in cash.

Dowdy said Moody was taken to the Greene County jail.

Moody’s arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the MBN, with assistance from the U.S. Postal Service, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force and George County Sheriff’s Office.

