MSDH reminds parents of back to school immunizations for students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — School starts for most districts in next month. Health officials are reminding parents to make sure their children are up to date on immunizations.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said state law requires kids to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare.

“There are many options for where to get your vaccinations now, including private medical providers and retail stores,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “Regardless of where you go, it’s incredibly important to make sure you’re up-to-date on your immunizations. Not only are certain vaccines required for school entry, they are also the best way to protect your child and those around them.”

MSDH said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 95 percent of parents nationwide choose to vaccinate their children, protecting them against potentially deadly diseases.

Below is a list of required vaccinations for children entering school in Mississippi for the first time: diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTaP); polio (IPV); hepatitis B; measles, mumps and rubella (MMR); and varicella (chickenpox). There is also a requirement for children entering seventh grade to receive the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) vaccination. Also, human papillomavirus vaccination (HPV) and a meningococcal vaccination (MCV4) are recommended for adolescents 11 to 15 years of age, and a meningococcal vaccination (MCV4) is recommended at age 16 to 18 years.

Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) from their immunization provider before school entry.

For more information on immunization requirements or medical exemptions for school entry, visit MSDH’s website.