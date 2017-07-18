Rankin County Cocaine Bust

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- Rankin County authorities seize 20 kilos of cocaine after a car is pulled over for driving recklessly.

On July 17, 2017, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Rankin County Interdiction Task Force Deputy Decell of Pearl PD observed a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe driving in a careless manner. Once pulled over, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Cesar Moncivaiz Jr. from Harlingen, Texas. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Eliecer Rodriguez-Morales from Arlington, Texas.

Deputy Decell asked for consent to search the vehicle and both men granted consent. During the search, a duffle bag containing approximately 20 kilograms of cocaine was discovered. According to Narcoticnews.com, the estimated street value of this amount of cocaine in Mississippi would be approximately $620,000.

Moncivaiz and Rodriguez-Morales are both charged with aggravated trafficking. They are being held in the Rankin County Jail without bond pending their initial appearance before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel.

Cocaine is a Schedule II drug. Trafficking more than 200 grams of a Schedule I or II substance constitutes Aggravated Trafficking. The penalty for aggravated trafficking ranges from 25 years to life in prison, with 25 years as a mandatory minimum.