State files motion to sequester jury in Hinds County D. A. Robert Smith trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The prosecution and defense are going back and forth in the case of Hinds County District Attorney Robert Smith with the trial a little less than two weeks away.

Smith’s attorney has filed a motion against that, and now the state has filed a second motion asking for the sequester.

Smith’s attorney has also filed a motion to prevent the state from entering any new evidence that they’ve gathered since the first trial. We’re told the state has filed a motion against that.

The judge has not made any decisions. Smith is accused of helping criminal defendants.