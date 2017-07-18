Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright speaks at D.C. hearing on Every Student Succeeds Act

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright got the chance to speak during a House of Representative hearing in Washington D.C. about how the state has worked to implement the Every Student Succeeds Act.

The ESSA is the federal law that replaces No Child Left Behind.

Wright testified about the plan “Mississippi Succeeds,” which was created to comply with ESSA. She discussed how the state engaged stakeholders to develop the plan that is tailored to the needs of Mississippi students.

She discussed the listening tour that was conducted around the state to get input about the plan. Wright said the state has rigorous standards set along with assessments to track students achievement.