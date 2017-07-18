Two more added to Hattiesburg mayor’s leadership team

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — Mayor Toby Barker continues to make changes to his administration team by making two nominations Monday.

Barker named Deloris McNair for the vacant seat on the Hattiesburg Public School District board of trustees and Andrew Ellard as director of Urban Development.

“When it comes to our public school system, Deloris McNair leads by example,” said Barker. “She is actively involved and has a prominent stake with both children and grandchildren having been enrolled. Additionally, she works in the field of education and understands fully how to work with a multi-million dollar budget.”

McNair added, “My family is three generations strong in the Hattiesburg Public School District and current students. I know the greatness that exists in the District and pledge my support to make our schools even stronger.”

McNair is a University of Southern Mississippi alumna. She’s currently the administrative assistant and information specialist in the University’s Office of Dean of Students, Student Affairs Division.

While on the board she will work along side fellow board members to create district policy and manage the district’s resources.

Ellard will serve as the city’s director of Urban Development.

Ellard is currently the city manager in Eagleville, Tennesse. He has eight years of city administration experience. Five of those years we’re spent

working for the City of Hattiesburg’s Federal and State programs department. He was the program’s project manager and interim director.

“Having Andrew return to his hometown in this role is a huge win for our city,” said Barker.

Ellard has a bachelor of Science in Public Administration for Indiana University and a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University.

“As the economic hub of South Mississippi, the City of Hattiesburg has so much to offer for people looking to live, work, and play,” said Ellard. He added, “I am thrilled that Mayor Barker has asked me to serve in a role as part of a team where we will be able to work toward seeing Hattiesburg continue to thrive.”

Both nominees will be placed on the City Council’s agenda for confirmation on Tuesday, July 18.