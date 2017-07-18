Woman arrested after accepting package in mail containing drugs

Lara Beddingfield (Photo: MBN)

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman is arrested for allegedly accepting a package in the mail that contained drugs.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics said 44-year-old Lara Collins Beddingfield is charged with the crime.

Agents said a multi-agency investigation led to the arrest.

MBN Director John Dowdy said his agents seized about 500 dosage units of a foreign version of the opiate tramadol 50mg.

Beddingfield was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Facility for booking and held under a $10,000 bond.

Her arrest stems from an investigation by the MBN, with assistance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Postal Service, and East Mississippi Drug Task Force.

