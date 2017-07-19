1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting on Meadowbrook Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating their 32nd homicide of 2017.

It happened early Wednesday morning in the 1900 block of Meadowbrook Road.

Commander Tyree Jones with the Jackson Police Department says two men were shot, one was killed. Currently, an 18-year-old is in critical condition after being hit multiple times. Authorities have not released details about the man who died in the shooting.

Robbery could be a possible motive for the shooting, according to Commander Jones.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

