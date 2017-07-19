1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting on Meadowbrook Road

1 person is dead and another hurt after a shooting on Meadowbrook Rd. in Jackson on July 19, 2017 Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating their 32nd homicide of 2017.

It happened early Wednesday morning in the 1900 block of Meadowbrook Road.

Commander Tyree Jones with the Jackson Police Department says two men were shot, one was killed. Currently, an 18-year-old is in critical condition after being hit multiple times. Authorities have not released details about the man who died in the shooting.

Robbery could be a possible motive for the shooting, according to Commander Jones.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Stay with us on WJTV This Morning as we continue to follow this breaking news. We will have updates when they become available.

