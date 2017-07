COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A 62-year-old man is facing several charges for an alleged sex crime.

Copiah County investigators said George Blount was taken into custody on Thursday.

He is charged with three counts of sexual battery, two counts of enticement of a child, and one count of molestaton. He is also facing a charge of dissemination to persons under 18.

A judge set his bond at $252, 500.