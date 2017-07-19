Actress Pamela Anderson asks Mayor Lumumba to go vegan for a month

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Actress Pamela Anderson says she sent a letter to Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba Thursday to encourage residents Mississippi’s capital city to embrace healthy eating.

Anderson, who is known for her role on Baywatch and is also an honorary PETA director, offered the mayor free lunches if he decided to vegan for a month. She said she thinks it would set an example of healthier eating.

A study released earlier this year ranked Jackson as the fattest city in the nation.

Read Anderson’s letter below:

July 19, 2017 The Honorable Chokwe Antar Lumumba

Mayor of Jackson Dear Mayor Lumumba, As an admirer of your work on the Mississippi Human Rights Collective, I want to congratulate you on your new role as mayor. I support your pledge to make Jackson “the most radical city on the planet.” With this in mind, I’m writing today with an idea that would further allow you to serve as a role model to the community: Since Jackson was recently named one of the fattest cities in America, would you consider going vegan for a month as a way to set a healthy example for your constituents to follow? You’d be in great company—among those who have publicly pursued vegan eating are Sen. Cory Booker, Tom Brady, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Bill Clinton, Carrie Underwood, Russell Simmons, and many others.

Vegan options can be found all over the city, from portabella Caesar salad at High Noon Cafe to veggie chili and vegan fish sandwiches at Cool Al’s. Vegan eating has been linked to a lower body mass index and lower caloric intake than diets that are heavy in meat, eggs, and dairy foods. Vegans are also at lower risk of suffering from obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, which are some of the biggest killers in this country. I hope you, as the new mayor, will embrace this idea as a unique way to set a positive example. If you pledge to go vegan for a month, my friends at PETA will supply a week’s worth of catered lunches for you and send every member of your staff a vegan starter kit so that you can encourage them to support and join you. We’re also here to give you plenty of advice, tasty recipes, and encouragement along the way! I hope to hear from you soon. Thanks for your time and attention. Sincerely, Pamela Anderson