RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — Thousands of bees are buzzing on the Raymond Campus of Hinds Community College.

The school tweeted a video of Fountain Hall, which is an adminstrative building.

You can see thousands of bees on the side of the brick with honey dripping to the ground.

School officials tell WJTV that they noticed the bees a couple of weeks ago, but they thought they were gone. They’ve called an adminis

Normally we don't allow students to move in for a few more weeks. But since they brought 🍯 we might make an exception. pic.twitter.com/GFJflrYmVA — Hinds Comm. College (@HindsCC) July 19, 2017