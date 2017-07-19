Changes coming to Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Historic Fondren is getting some much needed updates. Owner of multiple buildings in Fondren, Mike Peters says, “we feel like we’re one of the bright spots in Jackson, and we want to continue to be a bright spot in Jackson, and you’re never stagnate you’re either going back wards or your going forward and this is just another step in the progression of Fondren.”

For the past 6 years, a plan to enhance and update different parts of the Fondren Historic District have been just that, a plan, but now it’s about to be reality.

Jim Wilkirson, Fondren Renaissance executive director says, “this is a combination of a federal grant that is partnered with city money, and funds as well and it came together for a 2.5 million dollar enhancement grant for the Fondren district.” He says part of the reason it’s taken this long is because the city tried to use a grant in part, to fix the drainage system, “the funds cant be used that way, side walks landscaping Ada accessibility, way finding signage things like that so its not used for water streets anything like that so its truly a necessity throughout the neighborhood.”

But still, that drainage system needs a fix says Wilkirson, “we have an aging drainage that goes all the way down State Street and it’s never really been repaired, changed or updated we have a lot of new construction that’s happened south of it, and construction that will happen north of it but we have a 3 block stretch that will remain the old line.” Still, he’s optimistic things will improve, “the city was out here yesterday they’ve been very open with this new administration and say yes we want to make this right as well.”

Wilkirson hopes the city council will sign off on the project within the next 30 days. Along with uniform side walks Wilkirson says an island to stand on before you cross and new cross walks will be added as well.