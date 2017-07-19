Coast Guard: missing boater’s body found; GPS showed where

WEST SHIP ISLAND, Miss. (AP) – The Coast Guard says Mississippi authorities have found the body of a boater whose motorboat grounded without him about 12 miles away.

Petty Officer Alexandria Preston says the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources reported finding Kevin Anderson’s body Wednesday morning near West Ship Island.

The search began Tuesday morning, after Anderson’s 17-foot boat grounded near Gulfport Harbor with its engine running. Preston says GPS system showed a track starting near the barrier island.

Local news media report that Anderson was an avid fisherman.

His friend James Kinworthy tells WXXV-TV he tried to convince Anderson to stay ashore Monday because he’d be heading into a severe thunderstorm.

Another friend, Melissa Holder of Gulfport, tells the Sun-Herald that Anderson took medicine for seizures, and his father usually joined his Monday fishing trips.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)