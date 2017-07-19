Crash on I-55 North near Fortification slows traffic

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s a crash on I-55 North at Fortification Street.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the two left lanes are currently blocked.

An alert was sent out about the crash around 7:45 a.m. The crash scene is expected to take about an hour to clear up.

Use caution if you’re heading that way. Emergency responders and police are on the scene.

Traffic is currently backed up all the way to I-55 North at Pearl Street. Expect some delays.

Traffic at I-55 North at Pearl River
Picture: Mississippi Department of Transportation

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

