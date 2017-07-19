Crash on I-55 North near Fortification slows traffic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s a crash on I-55 North at Fortification Street.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the two left lanes are currently blocked.

An alert was sent out about the crash around 7:45 a.m. The crash scene is expected to take about an hour to clear up.

Use caution if you’re heading that way. Emergency responders and police are on the scene.

Wreck on I-55 N at the Fortification exit. Traffic backed up and emergency responders on scene @WJTV pic.twitter.com/3h7qCzFTuG — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) July 19, 2017

Traffic is currently backed up all the way to I-55 North at Pearl Street. Expect some delays.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.