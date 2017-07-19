Crime lab backlog delays an investigation in Mississippi

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (AP) – A sheriff in a Mississippi county says the state crime laboratory has delayed an investigation into a skull that was found months ago.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says he spoke with a forensic anthropologist at the state crime laboratory in Pearl last week. He says they told him that there were other cases ahead of his.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the crime lab official couldn’t say if DNA testing would aid in the identification process.

The skull was found in Calhoun City on May 4 after a dog brought it to a front yard. Pollan says they conducted a search, but have not found any additional human remains.

Authorities hope forensic experts will be able to determine the age and sex of the person from the skull.

___

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)