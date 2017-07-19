Justices won’t block new trial of Hinds district attorney

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi Supreme Court has cleared the way for a district attorney to go on trial again.

Robert Shuler Smith is the top prosecutor in Hinds County, the largest county in the state.

The attorney general’s office last year charged Smith with two counts of conspiring to hinder prosecution of a drug case and one count of unlawfully providing advice to a criminal defendant. A jury could not agree on whether to convict Smith during a trial that started in December and ended in January.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by Smith, who sought to avoid being tried a second time on the same charges.

His new trial is set to begin July 31.