Laurel man faces two rape charges

By Published: Updated:
Photo credits: Laurel Police Department

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) — A Laurel man is charged with rape after having relations with a 13-year-old girl.

Kentavious Rogers, 20, faces two counts of Statutory Rape. The charges come from a complaint that was filed on July 16th which say Rogers had sex with the teenage girl on two different occasions, according to the Laurel Police Department.

LPD Captain Tommy Cox adds that Rogers was arrested without incident on Tuesday, July 18th.

Investigators say because of the sensitive nature of the sexual assault investigation they will not release any other details.

Rogers’ initial appearance will be today.

If you have any information about this case or any others, LPD encourages you to call the department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

